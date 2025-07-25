PFG Advisors Has $542,000 Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Argan were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $5,995,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total transaction of $8,316,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,531.44. This trade represents a 70.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total value of $3,307,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,871.16. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,387 over the last ninety days. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Argan Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:AGX opened at $224.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $246.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

