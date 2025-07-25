PFG Advisors Has $564,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $62.63.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
