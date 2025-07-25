PFG Advisors Has $594,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $599,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $138.85.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
