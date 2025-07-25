PFG Advisors Has $621,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.31% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

