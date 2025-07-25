PFG Advisors Has $667,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,177,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $24,358,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7%

SPDW opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.