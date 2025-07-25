PFG Advisors Has $693,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 81.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.16.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

