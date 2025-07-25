PFG Advisors Has $771,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

