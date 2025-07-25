PFG Advisors Has $778,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $235.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

