PFG Advisors Has $798,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after buying an additional 665,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after buying an additional 121,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,469,000 after buying an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

