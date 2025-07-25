PFG Advisors Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

