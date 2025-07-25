PFG Advisors Has $843,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,352,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after purchasing an additional 487,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $130.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

