PFG Advisors Has $876,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 864.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VPU stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $152.83 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

