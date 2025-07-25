PFG Advisors Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $197,434,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $86,738,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,961,000 after acquiring an additional 869,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.