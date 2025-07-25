PFG Advisors Increases Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Talen Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,477,000 after buying an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,353,000 after buying an additional 577,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after buying an additional 161,269 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $339.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $350.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

