PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $175.96 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.43.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

