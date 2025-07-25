PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

