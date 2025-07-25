PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

