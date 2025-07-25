PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,035,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,081 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,561,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EDV opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.