PFG Advisors Sells 1,743 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after buying an additional 4,167,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,351,000 after buying an additional 1,333,740 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.37 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

