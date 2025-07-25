PFG Advisors Sells 223 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of MDYV opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
