PFG Advisors Sells 4,149 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

