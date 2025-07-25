PFG Advisors Sells 5,847 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.50% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.