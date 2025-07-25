PFG Advisors Sells 686 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

PFG Advisors cut its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Scotiabank upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of APP stock opened at $359.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.55. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

