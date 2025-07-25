PFG Advisors Takes Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 155.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

