Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,468,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.