Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3%

Pinterest stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,406.40. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,988.14. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,528 shares of company stock worth $47,728,893 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $358,205,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

