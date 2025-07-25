Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Potomac Bancshares has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potomac Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potomac Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Potomac Bancshares Competitors 11.93% 7.18% 0.83%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Potomac Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Potomac Bancshares pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Potomac Bancshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Potomac Bancshares $48.09 million N/A 10.11 Potomac Bancshares Competitors $448.28 million $53.75 million 10.33

Potomac Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Potomac Bancshares. Potomac Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Potomac Bancshares peers beat Potomac Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company offers Card Pay, cash management, merchant, financial planning, trust and estate, investment management, wealth management, full-service brokerage, retirement and insurance planning and products, asset allocation and management, and college planning services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Charles Town, West Virginia.

