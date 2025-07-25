Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $80.33 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

