Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $172.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.