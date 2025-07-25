Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

