Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $301.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.19 and its 200 day moving average is $285.75.
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
