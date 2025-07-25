Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 338,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 664,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,366.60. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,295 shares in the company, valued at $361,420.85. This trade represents a 66.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,166 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LINC

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.