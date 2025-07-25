Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after acquiring an additional 473,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.52.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $680.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.88. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $300.57 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

