Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today – July 23rd

Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, Boeing, Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor, RTX, and Rocket Lab are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is supplying military and defense-related products or services—such as aircraft manufacturers, weapons and munitions producers, cybersecurity firms, and defense contractors. These companies typically rely on government contracts for a significant portion of their revenue, which can make their stock performance relatively stable and less sensitive to economic downturns compared to other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,824,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,254. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.14. 3,548,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,232. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $235.22.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.61. 2,827,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.71.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. 9,448,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.43.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,241. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $155.32.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 9,222,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,997,078. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $53.44.

