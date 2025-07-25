PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.