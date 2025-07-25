Q1 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Raised by B. Riley

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6,781.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 414,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 226.2% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 110,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

