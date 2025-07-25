Q4 Earnings Forecast for PR Issued By Capital One Financial

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,487,000 after buying an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

