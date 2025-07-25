Q4 EPS Forecast for Synchrony Financial Increased by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $71.81 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $347,903,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $175,294,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,217 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.