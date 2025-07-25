Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $392.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $392.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $411.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.20.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $407.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.10. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $410.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 112,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 26,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.