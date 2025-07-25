Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDDT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

RDDT opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. Reddit has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,809 shares of company stock worth $61,884,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reddit by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

