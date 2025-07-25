Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $193.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.