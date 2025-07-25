Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Stake Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,522 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,674,000 after buying an additional 380,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other news, CAO Luke Tavis sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $61,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,549.20. This represents a 70.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $251,994.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,212,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,798,030.72. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079,551 shares of company stock worth $276,183,987. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 0.13. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

