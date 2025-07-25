Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. Barclays lowered Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of REPL stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $238.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $202,346.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,222.56. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $260,168.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,405,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,872.26. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.