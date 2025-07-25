Research Analysts Set Expectations for MERC FY2025 Earnings

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Raymond James Financial has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $506.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.42 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MERC

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 943.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Carsten Merforth purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $25,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $81,996.62. This trade represents a 44.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. This trade represents a 49.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 926,811 shares of company stock worth $3,085,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.