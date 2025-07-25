Reviewing Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 1 3.50 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 7 5 3.21

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $136.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development N/A -16.49% -11.29% Agnico Eagle Mines 26.48% 12.09% 8.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Osisko Development and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Agnico Eagle Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $3.33 million 100.52 -$63.01 million ($0.82) -2.96 Agnico Eagle Mines $8.92 billion 7.09 $1.90 billion $4.70 26.79

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

