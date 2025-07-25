Reviewing Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI) & Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Get Free Report) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ballistic Recovery and Woodward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Woodward 0 3 5 0 2.63

Woodward has a consensus price target of $232.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. Given Ballistic Recovery’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ballistic Recovery is more favorable than Woodward.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.2% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ballistic Recovery and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A Woodward 11.36% 16.86% 8.58%

Risk & Volatility

Ballistic Recovery has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballistic Recovery and Woodward”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Woodward $3.36 billion 4.51 $372.97 million $6.19 41.23

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery.

Summary

Woodward beats Ballistic Recovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

