Reviewing Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Sysco shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sysco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Sysco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 1 5 3 1 2.40 Sysco 0 4 10 0 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus target price of $84.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Sysco has a consensus target price of $83.23, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than Sysco.

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Sysco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.72 billion 2.85 $788.50 million $2.88 24.83 Sysco $78.84 billion 0.49 $1.96 billion $3.86 20.71

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company, Incorporated. Sysco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McCormick & Company, Incorporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysco has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysco pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years and Sysco has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Sysco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Sysco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.50% 14.43% 6.02% Sysco 2.36% 107.96% 8.43%

Summary

Sysco beats McCormick & Company, Incorporated on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of glassware and silverware; cookware, such as pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing facilities, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.