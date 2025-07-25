Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Revvity worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

