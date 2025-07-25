Robert F. Probst Sells 29,493 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,955,090.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,849.56. The trade was a 14.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:VTR opened at $67.23 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.