Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robert Half traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 1551720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

RHI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $210,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 104.0% during the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 82,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Robert Half by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Robert Half by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.